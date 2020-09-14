Former cop murdered over property dispute

LAHORE:A former cop was murdered while his daughter and a servant were injured in Shera Kot Area here on Sunday, following a property dispute.

The deceased identified as Ejaz had a property dispute with his brother Naeem and both had got several cases registered against each other in Gulshan Ravi and Shera Kot. On the day of incident, Naeem’s accomplices attacked Ejaz and his family and opened indiscriminate firing at them, as a result of which Ejaz, his daughter Arooj and a servant Hamza received wounds. They were rushed to a local hospital where Ejaz succumbed to his injuries. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.