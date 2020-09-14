close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
UET Syndicate polls today

Lahore

LAHORE:The elections for the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Syndicate are going to be held today (Monday). According to details, for four seats of teachers in different categories for the UET Syndicate around 11 candidates are contesting the election for which polling will continue from 9am to 4pm.

