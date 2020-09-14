UET Syndicate polls today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The elections for the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Syndicate are going to be held today (Monday). According to details, for four seats of teachers in different categories for the UET Syndicate around 11 candidates are contesting the election for which polling will continue from 9am to 4pm.