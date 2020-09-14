Concern over rapid transfers in police

LAHORE: Senior Vice-President of Lahore Bar Association Rana Naeem has expressed concern over the rapid transfer posting in police and lower judiciary. In a statement here Sunday, the lawyers leader said that trend of shuffling of police officers on daily basis badly damaged the performance of the law enforcement department in past two years. He said the transfer posting of IGPs and other officers on political basis resulted increase in crime rate in provincial metropolis and other areas of Punjab. This practice, he said, must end now if the government was serious in providing sense of security to masses.