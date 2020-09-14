Youths urged to excel in all walks of life

LAHORE:Chairperson Board of Governors Lahore Arts Council Moneeza Hashmi has encouraged the youth to move forward in all walks of life, by starting a talk session titled ‘Roshan Sitaray’ to create a spirit of service to the nation.

In the programme, the youth who have achieved victories in various dimensions will be invited twice a week. The recent session of the event featured world karate champion Kulsoom Hazara who unveiled the secrets that any young person can achieve in any field.

During the session, Kulsoom Hazara said, “The spirit of victory always inspired me to move forward. I believe that nothing is impossible if there is the discipline in life.” Answering a question, she spoke that behind the journey from a regional level athlete to an international platform was not an easy task, and for that, ‘I have worked hard to get this position’. Dedication and love for the homeland is my inspiration, she said.

Kulsoom said problems come in the life of every human being, but one should always keep an eye on goals, focus on the target and don't let inner motivation and power dissipate. Regarding her plans, she said that her aim is to become a coach or referee in the future. Kulsoom said ‘our girls need to spare some time to learn the martial arts.’