Action against substandard food products

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said Sunday that he was personally monitoring the activities of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) as substandard and expired food products would not be tolerated. The senior minister directed the authority to take effective action against poor quality food items during holidays.