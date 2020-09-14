Overcharging continues in markets

LAHORE:The prices of all seasonal vegetables remained on higher side alongside massive overcharging across the City as the government was not taking interest in resolving the public issues.

The rates of the all seasonal vegetables witnessed surging trend for the last three weeks were slightly reduced in the official rate list this week. However, the decline in the rate list was not reflected in the market prices which were at the level of the previous week due to massive overcharging by the sellers.

The price of chicken meat, for live bird was fixed at Rs130 to 138 per kg, while sold at Rs160 per kg, and meat fixed at Rs200 per kg, and sold at Rs230 to 275 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs64 to 68 per kg, B-Grade at Rs58 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and potato sugar-free fixed at Rs55 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and potato stored fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, and sold at Rs80 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, B-grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs41 to 43 per kg, and C-grade at Rs37 to 39 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was gained by Rs24 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 74 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade by Rs24 per kg, fixed at Rs64 to 68 per kg, and C-grade by Rs24 per kg, Rs58 to 62 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of garlic local was fixed at Rs220 to 224 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs150 to 154 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs20 per kg, to Rs540 to 550 per kg, garlic Thailand by fixed at Rs450 to 460 per kg, Thai variety sold at Rs600 per kg.

Cucumber farm was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, cucumber local price was not fixed, sold at Rs120 per kg. Brinjal price was reduced by Rs26 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Bitter gourd local unchanged at Rs115 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs140 to 160 kg.

Spinach price was fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Zucchini local was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 177 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of the lemon was unchanged at Rs100 to 105 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg. Pumpkin was fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Lady-finger was reduced by Rs16 per kg, unchanged at Rs95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg.

Luffa was declined by 6 per kg, fixed at Rs65 to 67 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Arum was reduced by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was gained by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Capsicum price was increased by Rs21 per kg, fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg. Price of cauliflower was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. The price of pea was fixed at Rs195 to 202 per kg, not sold.

Carrot Chinese was increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs130 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 177 per kg not sold. Turnip was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, not sold. Radish was fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, not sold. Beetroot was at Rs32 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs50 to 115 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg. The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs87 to 92 per dozen, not available, and B-category fixed at Rs60 to 65 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs40 to 45 per dozen, sold at Rs50 to 60 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 200 per kg.