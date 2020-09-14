Bushra Ansari stresses exemplary punishment for rapists

LAHORE:While there has been a fierce debate going on in the media about the Lahore motorway incident with an overwhelming majority’s stress upon the capital punishment in front of public eyes for the culprits of the heinous crime, veteran Pakistani star Bushra Ansari has urged religious scholar Maula Tariq Jameel to speak out over these issues.

Urging people to speak out against such incidents, acclaimed small screen iconic star said, “Thinking what to ask and what to think. Just want the rapist to be alive. Not to be hanged. They should live the rest of their lives, with pain and helplessness with broken legs, broken arms and without the organs which destroy women and their souls. They should be alive to witness hatred and pain of dying every day like the rape victims and acid burnet women. Like those parents who die every night and every day.” I demand and strongly demand to cut and throw their sickness tools and make them impotent and break their legs and hands so that they just become a symbol for all others who are going to do this today, tomorrow or day after. They will keep doing this unless they see the results, she said. Phansi (hanging) is just a few minutes punishment, but they should be a real ‘ibrat’ ka nishan’, an example of punishment, enough is enough, she deplored. Bushra Ansari urged the authorities concerned to give them exemplary punishment so that they could experience the pain of dying every day like the rape and acid attack victims.