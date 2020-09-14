Students’ promotion likely this week

LAHORE:The long awaited promotion of students from Grade-9 to Grade-10 and from Grade 11 to Grade-12 across Punjab is likely to be announced this week, it is learnt.

Sources in the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab said that after approval from the provincial cabinet this week the department would direct all the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab to declare Matriculation and Intermediate results.

It is pertinent to mention that many colleges and universities have already started offering admissions for BS programmes which has caused a concern among students and their parents who have demanded the government announce the results at the earliest in order to avoid problems during the admission process.

It is also important to mention here that in Punjab the BISEs had conducted Class-10 exams (except for practicals) owing to which the provincial government announced to promote Class-10 students on the basis of their performance in the exams.

The sources further said that the BISEs had already prepared the results and mechanism for promotion and were waiting for the provincial cabinet’s approval to declare the same.

UVAS campuses reopen from 21st: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) has announced reopening all its campuses in a phased manner from September 21. The university would reopen under the guidelines of Punjab government and Higher Education Commission (HEC). Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad approved 3-phase mode of studies for students after reopening university. He said cleanliness be ensured on the all UVAS campuses including classrooms, laboratories and staff offices as well as students hostels and residential areas. He also stressed that SOPs would also be follow strictly to curb Covid-19 and preventive measures against dengue mosquitoes and disease. The commencement of classes in the 1st phase, 9th semester of five year and 7th semester four year degree programme and 1st semester of all degree program undergraduate and postgraduate will resume from 21st September. In the 2nd phase, 7th semester for five year degree program, 5th semester for 4 year degree program and 2nd semester of postgraduate degree program students will be invited from October 05, 2020.