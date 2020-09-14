Ahsan, Abdullah, Dhuraf reach second round

KARACHI: Ahsan Ahmed, Abdullah Razzaq, and Dhuraf Das moved into the second round of under-15 category of the 1st Taqwiyat-ul-Iman School tennis championships at Union Club here on Sunday.

Ahsan beat Moosa Faisal 6-4, 6-4 and Abdullah overpowered Abdul Qadir 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 in the first round. Dhuraf got walkover against Abdullah Aftab.

In the first round of men’s singles, Uzair Katchi thrashed Mustafa Burney 6-0, 6-1.