Model Town Gym beat Tauseef Club in Defence Day match

LAHORE: Model Town Gym beat Tauseef Club by 63 runs in Defence Day Festival Match played at Model Town ground.

Fine batting by Haider Shahjahan, Ubaid Shahid (Model Town Gym) and Sadam (Tauseef Club) were the main features of the match.

Scores: Model Town Gym 245/6 in 35 Overs (Haider Shahjahan 81, Ubaid Shahid 58, Abrar 39, Danyal Khan 30, Shabir 3/51, Faqeer Hussain 2/28, Abdul Samad 1/41).

Tauseef Club 178 all out in 29.1 Overs (Sadam 51, Hussain Raza 32, Ahsan Kaleem 3/48, Nasrullah 2/27, Anees 2/35).