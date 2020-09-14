Salah hat-trick saves Liverpool

Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick saved Liverpool from an opening day stumble as the defending Premier League champions edged Leeds 4-3.

Jurgen Klopp’s side cruised to a first league title in 30 years last season, but Liverpool looked more like the wide open side of the German’s early days in charge at Anfield as three times Leeds came from behind.

Salah won a fourth-minute penalty when his shot hit Leeds debutant Robin Koch on his outstretched arm and he dispatched the spot-kick himself.

Leeds fashioned a stunning equaliser in the 12th minute when on-loan Manchester City midfielder Jack Harrison cut past Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez before drilling a superb low finish into the bottom corner.

Virgil van Dijk restored Liverpool’s lead eight minutes later with a thumping header from Andy Robertson’s corner.

Leeds equalised again in the 30th minute when Van Dijk made a hash of a flicked attempt to clear and Patrick Bamford pounced to guide his shot past Alisson Becker.

A remarkable game produced more drama as Salah struck again three minutes later with a thunderous drive into the roof of the net.

Leeds equalised for a third time when Mateusz Klich made a well-timed run to meet Helder Costa’s pass with a composed finish in the 66th minute.

But Liverpool won it in the 88th minute when Leeds’ record signing Rodrigo tripped Fabinho and Salah slotted in the penalty, leaving Klopp to sum up the feelings of both teams when he mouthed “wow” at the final whistle.

“Leeds are special. I said it before the game and in the game everybody saw it obviously,” said Klopp admiringly of Bielsa’s men.

“The way they play, the way they defend, the way they go into challenges was really, really good - and for 95 minutes, by the way!

“I’m completely fine with the game. Offensively, it was good; and defensively, we can improve and we will improve.”