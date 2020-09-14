IPL a good warm-up for India-Australia series: Chappell

NEW DELHI: Former Australian captain Ian Chappell says the coming IPL season will be good practice for India´s players ahead of their highly anticipated series Down Under in December.

Virus concerns mean India are unlikely to have any practice games before they tour Australia for four Tests and three One-day Internationals in December-January.

"With venue bubbles, isolation rules, social distancing, and a number of changes to playing conditions, adapting to international competition has been testing for players," Chappell wrote on the Cricinfo website.

“It’s made life difficult and different even in a team environment but imagine the individual’s dilemma in enforced isolation with a tour looming.”

But those cricketers taking part in the T20 competition at least have “some challenging IPL cricket” in the lead-up to the series, Chappell added.