Lahore organisers voice concerns over club constitution

LAHORE: The leading local cricket organisers and club officials of Lahore region have apprised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of their concerns regarding the model constitution for clubs introduced by the board.

The PCB has made it mandatory for the clubs to follow the constitution.

The organisers and former cricketers who met PCB officials included Javed Zaman, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, Azhar Zaidi, Imran Bucha, Mian Aslam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Aamir Ibrahim, Nawab Mansoor, Sardar Naushad, Shoaib Dar, Mohammad Islam, Malik Riaz, Muhammad Khurshid, Tahir Shah, Shahid Hamid Butt, and Ejaz Butt.

They met Nadeem Khan, Director Domestic PCB, and Junaid Zia, Manager Domestic, at Lahore Gymkhana.

The cricket organisers said that Pakistan is not like England or Australia where societies and colonies have their own grounds and clubs are equipped with every facility.

In Pakistan and particularly in Lahore every ground has at least thre clubs. In England and Australia players are paid by the clubs but here the clubs barely afford ball expenses.

They also told the officials that clubs helped PCB by finding and grooming players.

For the last two years there has been no club cricket, they said.

“Clubs are the real nurseries of cricket and imposing constitutional obligations will destroy them, which would ultimately lead to disaster at the upper level.

They urged the PCB to allow more than one club to have practice at one pitch because there is a dearth of grounds in Lahore.

The organisers also demanded deletion of the clause that a club official should not be a government servant.