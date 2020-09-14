Several upsets in Sunday races

LAHORE: Quite a few upsets were witnessed on the 2nd day winter meeting of the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

There was a card of eight Moj-e-Behar Plate races and big upsets were thrown by Well Done Pakistan in the fifth and Amazing Runner in the seventh race.

With the exception of Red Boy, which was favourite in the third race, the horses, ponies, equines and thoroughbreds believed to be taking the place won the races. These surprises happened in second, fourth, sixth and eighth races of the day. In these races, wins were earned by Chota Jhara, Crown Jewel, Marmaris and Qalandra, respectively.

The opening race of the day was the maiden run of nine ponies. Smiling Again left its owner smiling with a comprehensive win while Mehrban and Hawa Hawai achieved distinction by getting the remaining two places, respectively.

The second race was a mini upset registered by Chota Jharra when it was expected to take the place while second placer Sajju Star and third Days Gone were nowhere among the favouites but they achieved top ranks.

In the third race of the day, favourite Red Boy took the podium walk along with Chan Punjabi and Zoaq e Yaqeen at second and third places in order. However, Chan Punjabi’s entry in top three was a surprise.

In the fourth race of the day, Crown Jewel, which was expected to take place won the race. Favourite Wahab Choice slipped to second place and third was Lahori Badshah.

In the fifth race, Well Done Pakistan turned out to be the winner while the remaining two places were taken by Your Flame In Me and Gondal Gift.

In the sixth race, Marmaris’ fluke tag got it the winners slot while favouite JF Thunder was pushed for a place and Sparking was seen at third place.