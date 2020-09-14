Confusion remains about virus testing for domestic cricket

LAHORE: The Covid-19 testing process for players and support staff for the domestic season is to begin on Monday (today), but nothing has been stated by the PCB about where they should get themselves tested and who will bear the expenses.

Players and support staff have been asked to get the first test done locally. They have not been directed to any particular laboratories and have not been told anything about the cost. It is not yet known whether this amount will be reimbursed by the PCB.

Individuals will be eligible for the second test if the first one is negative. Those who receive two negative results will be transferred to the bio-bubble for their respective team camp. PCB officials claim that all matters pertaining to the upcoming Covid-19 testing will soon be finalised and the details will be sent to everyone involved.

Meanwhile, the fitness tests being conducted for the players participating in the upcoming National T20 Cup will conclude today. The process included a yoyo test, sprint test and burpee test for the players that were included in the provincial teams. The training camps for the upcoming National T20 Cup are likely to begin on September 20, whereas the event is scheduled to start on September 30.