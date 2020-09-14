Libyans torch eastern govt offices

Benghazi, Libya: Protesters in Libya’s second city Benghazi set fire to the headquarters of the parallel eastern administration controlled by strongman Khalifa Haftar, a security source said Sunday.

"In the early hours of Sunday, a group of demonstrators attacked the cabinet building," an official from the interior ministry in the eastern government told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. "They set it on fire before fleeing," the source said. Police and firefighters quickly arrived, but the fire destroyed the main entrance to the building.