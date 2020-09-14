close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
AFP
September 14, 2020

Trump to visit California as fires rage

World

AFP
September 14, 2020

PORTLAND: US President Donald Trump said he will meet emergency services in California on Monday as record fires that have killed 27 people smothered the West Coast in dense smog.

Officials warned of further fatalities with swathes of land in California, Oregon and Washington still cut off by flames fueled by tinder-dry conditions, as presidential challenger Joe Biden linked the fires to climate change. The unprecedented infernos have now burnt through nearly 5 million acres (2 million hectares), an area roughly the size of New Jersey.

