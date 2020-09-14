Turkish vessel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: The Turkish research ship at the centre of a row between Greece and Turkey over gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean returned to a port in southern Turkey, local media reported on Sunday. Turkey sent the Oruc Reis research vessel to disputed waters near a Greek island on August 10 and prolonged the mission three times despite repeated calls from the European Union and Greece to stop.