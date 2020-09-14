Manila deports US Marine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANILA: A US marine convicted of killing a transgender woman in the Philippines was deported on Sunday after being pardoned by President Rodrigo Duterte. Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton was halfway through his maximum 10-year prison term for the 2014 murder when Duterte this week unexpectedly ordered his release, drawing condemnation from rights groups.