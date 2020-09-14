close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 14, 2020

Arab-Israeli deals: Palestinians call for protests

World

AFP
September 14, 2020

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Palestinian leaders on Sunday called for demonstrations against the "shameful" deals the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are set to sign with Israel.

Officials from both Gulf states are due to attend a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday to formalise ties with Israel, prompting Palestinian factions to unite in appeals for protest. "We invite our population, in particular those in (Palestinian) refugee camps, to denounce these shameful agreements," a statement read, signed by groups including the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Gaza’s rulers Hamas.

The statement also called for rallies outside embassies of the US, Israel, Bahrain and the UAE. The Palestinians last month accused Abu Dhabi of a "stab in the back", as the Gulf country became only the third Arab nation after Egypt and Jordan to announce it would have formal relations with Israel.

Latest News

More From World