Six footballers found with Covid-19 ahead of AFC tournament

KUALA LUMPUR: Six footballers from two countries have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the Asian Football Confederation said, as Champions League matches were set to kick off in Qatar Monday.

The annual tournament was due to resume after a six-month suspension since March.

The AFC said five players from Saudi Arabia´s Al Hilal and another from Qatar´s Al Duhail were found with the virus following tests on all teams taking part in the western region of the tournament.

"Those who tested positive are under medical supervision in a quarantined environment," the AFC said in a statement.

It added that a member of Al Hilal´s management team also had the virus. The identities of the seven were not revealed.