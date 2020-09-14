Valcke, Al-Khelaifi trial begins

LAUSANNE: FIFA’s disgraced former secretary general Jerome Valcke and Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi go on trial in Switzerland on Monday (today) in the latest chapter of football’s seemingly endless corruption saga.

The two men have been indicted for alleged corruption in the attribution of football broadcasting rights — Al-Khelaifi is also the boss of beIN Media.

The hearing, which has already been delayed because of the coronavirus, is scheduled to last until September 25 at the Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona. But it will open under another cloud as suspicions of collusion between the Swiss prosecution and FIFA have undermined its credibility.

Centre stage is Valcke, former right-hand man of ousted FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who appears in two separate cases of television rights corruption -- he faces up to five years in prison if found guilty.

The 59-year-old Frenchman stands accused of wanting to transfer the Middle East and North Africa rights for screening the 2026 and 2030 World Cups to the Qatari giant beIN Media, in exchange for “unwarranted benefits” from Al-Khelaifi.

According to the prosecution, the case relates to a meeting on October 24, 2013 at the French headquarters of beIN, when Al-Khelaifi allegedly promised to buy a villa in Sardinia for five million euros, granting its exclusive use to Valcke.

Al-Khelaifi, who has denied the charges, was then to hand the property over to the Frenchman two years later under certain conditions.