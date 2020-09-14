close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
AFP
September 14, 2020

Mali opposition rejects charter

BAMAKO: Mali’s popular opposition movement has rejected a charter for a transition government backed by the ruling army officers who ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. The military junta backed a charter for an 18-month transition government on Saturday, after a three-day forum with political parties and civil-society representatives.

