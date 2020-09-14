Muggers injure doctor in mobile snatching attempt

Unidentified culprits shot and injured a doctor when he resisted a mugging attempt near the Civic Centre, while another man was wounded due to aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Landhi.

The New Town police said that 55-year-old Dr Surinder Singh was shot and injured in a firing

incident near Noman Arcade, adding that the injured man was taken to a private hospital, where doctors termed his condition out of danger.

SHO Manzoor Arain said the injured doctor is a resident of the Frere area and his posting is at the Sindh Social Security Hospital in Landhi.

The officer said the doctor and his wife had arrived in their car to visit his sister when a motorcyclist shot and injured him for resisting a mobile snatching attempt. The SHO said the police were looking for the CCTV camera footage to trace and arrest the suspect, adding that a case was registered and further investigation was under way.

Aerial firing

The Shah Latif police said that a man was wounded in a firing incident in Landhi’s Mansehra Colony, adding that the injured was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the victim was identified as 22-year-old Adil Taj. They confirmed that the man was injured due to aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in the locality, saying that a case was registered and further investigation was under way.