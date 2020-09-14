Family cries foul over man’s killing in police encounter

The family of a suspected criminal who was killed during an alleged encounter with the police in the Sohrab Goth area claimed on Sunday that the cops had killed an innocent man. In a video circulating on social media, a man named Irfan said that the New Karachi Industrial Area police had killed someone two days ago in Sohrab Goth claiming him to be a drug dealer.

However, said Irfan, the man who was killed by the police was not a drug peddler or any criminal but an innocent citizen named Faisal Abro, who hailed from Larkana, while the police claimed that they had killed a drug peddler named Sartaj, alias Taju.

Irfan said Abro had arrived in Karachi to attend a wedding ceremony two days before he was killed. “Faisal was my cousin. He was taken away by the police from a mosque during the Friday sermon.” he added.

“I talked to the other worshippers, who told me Faisal had been shouting that he wasn’t Sartaj, but the police took him outside the mosque, shot him multiple times and took him away with them. Later, the police claimed they had killed a drug peddler.”

The mosque’s prayer leader also said in the video that Abro was taken away by the police from the mosque. But New Karachi Industrial Area SHO Younus Khattak claimed that Sartaj’s real name was Faisal Abro.

The officer also claimed that Abro’s brother Iqbal, alias Akku, whose real name was Abdul Ghaffar Abro, had already been arrested in a drugs case. The SHO denied the allegations made against the police by Abro’s cousin and the prayer leader, saying that the matter would be cleared during the inquiry.