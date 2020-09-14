Parliamentarians call for employing female cops to investigate crimes against women

A paper on police reforms has recommended that crimes against women be investigated by female police officers as that will minimise the communication gap and also help ensure empathy during such investigations. The paper has also called for increased coordination for evidence collection in order to deal with criminals through reliable databases.

Under a pilot project of the Police Awam Saath Saath (PASS), a draft position paper on police reforms was released on Sunday, which would be presented to senators, MNAs and MPAs for effective legislation and capacity building of the law enforcement department.

The paper contains recommendations of parliamentary groups formed by the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) in collaboration with the United States Institute for Peace (USIP), and police officers after a series of consultative meetings.

Four parliamentary groups, consisting of members of the National Assembly and Senate, and the provincial assemblies of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were formed to bring reforms in the police department by introducing modern research mechanism and making necessary legislation.

The paper said that urgent strategic initiatives were needed to improve law and order and prevent violent incidents at different levels.

The paper addressed the important issue of differentiating between “police reforms and policing reforms,” clarifying that police reforms were linked with the organisational aspects of the department while policing reforms were related to the service delivery aspects like case registration, investigation methods, bail and remand laws, trial procedures and

handling of offenders and juveniles.

The parliamentarians and police officials recommended employing female officials in the police department to deal with crimes against women. They called for ensuring the women police stations as functional units of police with increased induction of staff, retention, and training of women officials in the department.

The draft paper also stressed functional specialisation, standardisation, renewal of investigation resources, accountability of defective investigation, evidence-based arrests, police prosecution and forensic cooperation.

The parliamentarians emphasised the need for a recorded rule-based management of the cases to be conducted and supervised by investigators rigorously trained in police investigation, forensic, human rights compliance and legal matters.

They called for developing a separate and specialised investigation wing of police stations to ensure more focused investigative measures to provide relief to the victims of crime.

The parliamentarians suggested an increment in the investigation budget, decentralisation along with a professional audit and making disbursements easy.

They said police should be bound only to make evidence-based arrests with a few exceptions, which would result in lessening the judiciary’s burden and improve investigation quality with better conviction rate in cases sent for prosecution.

Community policing, the recommendations stated, must be institutionalised through a clear and rule-based mandate and a system for selection and removal of officers. It was also recommended that measures should be taken to ward off any political and personal considerations in policing.

The paper also carried recommendations to move from digitisation to digitalisation, ensure cybersecurity and data privacy for citizens’ dignity, and make the electronic evidence admissible under the law of evidence.

A group of members of the Sindh Assembly has unanimously called for the depoliticisation of the police force in the province, terming it the only way forward to enjoy the results of police

reforms, the paper said.

According to the paper, the digitisation of police stations is still a distant dream for the province. The paper called for equipping each police station across Sindh concerning its specific needs and demographics, alongside the revival of the neighbourhood policing and citizens’ participation to reduce the imbalance in the police-citizen ratio in each district to fight crime.

“The development of this document has been great learning for us from its conception to completion. With this brief situation analysis, the overall state of the public sector with regards to peace and security requires much to be done,” SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas said.