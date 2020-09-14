Our politicians have adopted a luxurious lifestyle. They waste money on the import of luxury items. This hinders economic growth as the government’s primary focus remains on borrowing and non-development projects. Our neighbour, on the contrary, has set up manufacturing facilities and saved foreign exchange. The result is India got economic freedom, and now it does not depend on financial aid from other countries and institutions. It has become a huge market which every country desires to be part of. The entrepreneurs who started projects decades ago now stand among the richest in the world. On the other hand, our economy is completely dependent on borrowing. Our leaders have learned nothing and continue with their royal lifestyle. While the country is getting poorer, our politicians and ruling elite are enjoying their riches. We do not have businessmen or industrial groups that rank among the top in the world. If we do not start working on building a strong economy right away, I am afraid we would be facing tough and bad times ahead.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad