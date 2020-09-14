There was a time when Karachi used to be a beautiful city. The Karachi of today is drowned under piles of garbage and overflowing sewers. Also, the city now paints a dismal picture of criminal neglect. Every other week, we get to know about another building collapse. Because of the negligence of the government, people lost their lives but no one was held answerable. Karachi’s residents are also deprived of their basic rights. There is an acute shortage of clean water throughout the city, which is the main reason for the outbreak of life-threatening diseases. The city lacks a proper transportation system. I am concerned about the small areas of Karachi, which fail to receive proper attention. It seems that there is no one who owns the city.

After the destruction caused by the heavy rains, the federal government announced the Rs1.1 trillion package for the city. This historic fund has given a ray of hope to residents. The Sindh government keep promising that it will resolve the problems of the city, but we haven’t seen any action so far.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura