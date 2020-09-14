Under water

It took just over 350mm of rain to expose the criminal incompetence of those responsible for maintaining Karachi’s posh area DHA. Permission for commercialisation of plots that were barely 15-foot wide was granted for constructing multi-storey buildings, without evaluating the capacity of drainage and sewer infrastructure. Land allocated for amenity plots and graveyards was allowed to be illegally occupied.

All that was needed was 5-foot of open space, in addition to land for roads, for construction of drainage systems, etc., but the greed for more profits blinded those whose responsibility was to regulate basic town planning requirements. Those guilty of criminal negligence must be held responsible for lives lost and damage done to private property, cars and household items.

Nighat M

Karachi