Business activities

Every government unanimously agrees that it is not the ‘business of the government’ to do business. If it is accepted that the government has no business to do business, it also implies that all departments formed by it and funded by national exchequer should not take part in commercial activities. Almost every other state institution is seen being involved in commercial business ventures.

The state collects taxes from citizens to fund various departments essential for performance of their constitutional functions and pay salaries to citizens recruited strictly on merit, skills and qualifications. All these departments and those recruited by them collectively form the government, working under a constitutionally elected executive. Neither the executive nor administratively subordinate departments should be seen carrying out commercial activities.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore