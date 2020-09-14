It’s not her fault

If anything could be worse than the rape of a woman in front of her children, it is the victim-blaming statement by CCPO Lahore Umer Sheikh. From blaming the victim to blaming society, the CCPO Lahore had every excuse up his sleeve to absolve himself and his force of their basic responsibility of protecting the life and property of citizens. This attitude is unfortunately rampant in our patriarchal society.

Shahzad Akbar and Asad Umar also supported the CCPO and took his statement lightly. The same CCPO was involved in disrespecting his senior. But his senior was made to resign and he kept his job. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had promised to reform the police, ended up doing a great disservice to the disciplined force where the hierarchical structure is paramount. The chief justice has also severely criticised the Punjab police in context of this incident.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad