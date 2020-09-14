Violence against women

The motorway incident is another stark reminder that women are not safe in this country. Women are physically tortured, paraded naked in the streets and sexually assaulted, but in most cases such incidents go unnoticed. Misogynist remarks are so common that even women parliamentarian are not safe from them. At education institutions, students are harassed.

In this land of pure, women are not safe at all. They are not safe within their homes and workplaces, at education institutes and recreational resorts, and on roads. The laws that are framed to safeguard the rights of women against any type of harassment must be enforced in true letter and spirit. The offenders of such horrific crimes must be given an exemplary punishment so that nobody dares to attack a woman.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali