Leinster defeat Ulster to seal hat-trick of Guinness PRO14 titles

DUBLIN: Leinster became the first team to win three successive Guinness PRO14 titles after breaking free of Ulster in the second half to record a 27-5 final win at the Aviva Stadium.

Robbie Henshaw’s 45th-minute intercept try and a closing score from Caelan Doris were the highlights as Leinster claimed their fifth PRO14 title in eight years, taking their overall record haul to seven league crowns.

With a crunch Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens just a week away, Leinster captain Jonathan Sexton was benched up to the hour mark as Ross Byrne kicked their side into a 10-5 half-time lead following tries from Ulster centre James Hume and Leinster wing James Lowe.

Former All Black Alby Mathewson was to the fore of Ulster’s determined challenge, but Leo Cullen’s men duly completed an unbeaten PRO14 season and extended their winning streak to 25 matches ahead of the visit of Saracens, the last team to defeat them 16 months ago.

Buoyed by their late heroics in Edinburgh, Ulster enjoyed a dream start to their first final appearance since 2013.

Alan O’Connor’s pull-back pass released Hume from 40 metres out and the young centre got away from Ronan Kelleher and Lowe to brilliantly score near the left corner.

Billy Burns was unable to convert the third-minute opener and Leinster built patiently for a response, which came nine minutes later.

Jamison Gibson-Park’s cut-out pass put Lowe over out wide, and the conversion was neatly supplied by Byrne for a 7-5 lead.

Ulster should have made more of a Mathewson-inspired break midway through the first half, with skipper Iain Henderson showing his appetite for ball-in-hand on his return from hip surgery.

A close-range Byrne penalty increased Leinster’s advantage in the 26th minute, as Doris, man-of-the-match Josh Van Der Flier and Andrew Porter made a series of important interventions at the breakdown.

However, a misfiring lineout and some sloppy penalties caused concern for the 2017 and 2018 champions. Ulster had a lot of front-foot ball approaching the interval and were made to regret turning down a couple of place-kicks.

Leinster began the second half with a booming Byrne penalty goal and the killer blow arrived just moments later.

Henshaw gobbled up a Burns pass just inside the Ulster half and stayed clear of the chasing Michael Lowry to go in under the posts.

With Byrne’s conversion making it 20-5, it was a long way back for the Ulstermen who travel to Toulouse next week in Europe’s last eight.

Lowe was bubbling with attacking intent, but Ulster scrambled well to haul down both Jordan Larmour and Garry Ringrose, Leinster’s first-time captain.

Ulster were struggling to gain meaningful metres as Leinster’s swarming defence made sure Jacob Stockdale and Marcell Coetzee were kept quiet.

The clinching try arrived nine minutes from the end, flanker Doris driving in under the posts past two ex-Leinster players, Jordi Murphy and Ian Madigan, with Sexton converting.