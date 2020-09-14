Unions criticise decision to replace PHE

LONDON: Health workers’ leaders have expressed “alarm” at a lack of consultation over the government’s decision to create a new body to replace Public Health England (PHE).

A letter to Health Secretary Matt Hancock from 11 unions and professional bodies said there was no clear plan for the future of large swathes of the organisation being taken over.

The letter says: “We are alarmed by the creation of the National Institute for Health Protection without properly consulting expert staff and without a clear plan for the future of large swathes of PHE.”

The unions warned that abolishing PHE and creating a new body at this time could distract from vital pandemic work. The letter urged the government to give guarantees on funding and independence, adding: “We urge you to ensure that we have an adequately resourced national public health system (including laboratories) with sufficient capacity, resilience and access to data, research and analysis over the long?term to address all domains of public health effectively.” The unions also called for assurances there will be no compulsory redundancies.