Warning over UK’s ‘lost decade’ in nature conservation efforts

LONDON: The UK has failed to meet global targets to boost nature, conservationists have warned ahead of a United Nations report on tackling wildlife loss.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) said the UK was failing on goals to protect land and sea habitats and reverse the slide towards extinction for threatened species, and was not putting enough money into protecting nature.

Government analysis of its progress under international goals agreed in 2010 to reverse declines in nature by this year shows it is meeting or exceeding five out of 20 targets to help wildlife and habitats. But an assessment by the RSPB suggests the UK is doing worse than the official analysis, and is making no progress or is going in the wrong direction in six areas.

The conservation charity warns the last 10 years have been a “lost decade” for nature and is calling on the government to push for international action and implement new legally binding national targets, backed up with sufficient funding.

The call comes ahead of the publication of the UN’s latest Global Biodiversity Outlook report, which will warn that the world has failed to halt declines in the natural world.

Countries agreed a series of goals to protect nature, known as the Aichi Biodiversity Targets, a decade ago under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), with a deadline of 2020 to achieve them by. A major conference in China was due to set post-2020 targets this year, but it has been postponed due to the pandemic.

In the UK, the RSPB warns there has been no progress on the target to prevent extinction and improve the fortunes of threatened species, with two-fifths of species in decline since 1970, a trend which is continuing.

The RSPB says the UK needs to spend £2.9 billion a year over the next decade on environmental land management, including £615 million annually restoring and creating habitats.

The charity’s chief executive Beccy Speight said: “The UK is not alone in failing to meet the ambitious targets set out 10 years ago, but it is now time that the high ambitions set by successive governments becomes action at home as well as leading the international effort.”

An Environment Department (Defra) spokesperson said: “We are committed to a greener future, which is why we are leading the world by setting ambitious goals for nature and biodiversity in our landmark Environment Bill as well as introducing new ways to reward farmers for protecting the environment and investing £640 million in the Nature for Climate Fund.

“Furthermore we remain the first major economy to legislate for net zero, and as we build back greener from the coronavirus pandemic we are committed to shaping a cleaner and more resilient society.”