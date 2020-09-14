Girl martyred, four injured in Indian LoC firing

RAWALPINDI: An 11-year-old girl was martyred and four people were wounded in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to a press release, Indian troops targeted the civilian population with automatics and heavy mortars in the Hotspring and Rakhchikri sectors. As a consequence, an 11-year-old innocent girl embraced martyrdom, while four civilians — including a 75-year-old lady and two young boys — sustained critical injuries.

The Pakistan Army responded effectively targeting those posts which initiated fire, the military’s media wing added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register strong protest over ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the LoC on the night between September 11 and 12.

A statement from Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) had been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 2,225 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in the martyrdom of 18 civilians and seriously injuring 176 others, he added.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.