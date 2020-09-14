close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
September 14, 2020

Renowned scholar Zameer Naqvi passes away

September 14, 2020

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Renowned religious scholar and preacher Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passed away in Karachi on Sunday after a cardiac arrest. He was 72.

According to media reports, Naqvi suffered from a heart attack and was taken to a private hospital on Saturday night. Family members later confirmed that the scholar died of cardiac arrest.

Naqvi was born in the Indian city of Lucknow on March 24, 1944. A Khatib and poet, he wrote dozens of books, including on poetry and elegy, as well as a two-volume biography on Qasim ibn Hasan. His book, Meraj Khattabat, consists of five volumes.

The scholar was also known across Pakistan and the world for lectures on science, history, and philosophy. His popularity was based not only on his knowledge and expertise but his love for his followers. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shahla Raza and others expressed deep sorrow over his death. In separate condolence messages, they prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.—

