I will quit if ministers break law in ‘unacceptable’ way: Buckland

LONDON: The Justice Secretary has said he will resign if the government breaks the law “in a way that I find unacceptable” amid growing criticism of Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans.

Robert Buckland insisted he does not believe the UK will “get to that stage”, insisting legislation that could break international law was a “break the glass in emergency provision if we need it”.

As Justice Secretary, Buckland has faced calls to explain how the plans are consistent with obligations under international law and was pressed on Sunday over whether he would resign. “If I see the rule of law being broken in a way I find unacceptable then of course I will go,” he told The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC.

“I don’t believe we’re going to get to that stage. I know in my mind what I have to do. But the government collectively here also has a responsibility, we’ve got to resolve any conflict that’s what we will do.”

His Labour shadow, David Lammy, accused Buckland of “putting career before country”, adding: “Each time the government breaks the law it’s a travesty.”

The Justice Secretary was forced to insist the government is “committed to the rule of law” and said the position was in accordance with “honourable traditions of the British state”. But he said the controversial UK Internal Market Bill, which will be debated in Parliament on Monday, is needed in order to “prepare for the worst”.

He also insisted the Prime Minister does genuinely want to broker a free trade deal with the EU, telling Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “He wanted a deal last year, I believed him, I was right in my belief, I know and believe he wants a deal this year.”