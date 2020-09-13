TIME100 list to be unveiled on 22nd

ISLAMABAD: For the first time, TIME will reveal the annual TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world with an hour-long special television event on September 22. The TIME100 will reveal the full 2020 list by category–Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons and Titans, international media reported.

"The TIME100 is one of the most extraordinary communities of leaders and thought leaders in the world," said TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal. "We are thrilled to be bringing the list out into the world in a whole new way this year."

The full 2020 TIME100 list, which features often-surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them, multiple worldwide covers, and exclusive photography and video packages will go live on Time.com on September 22.