Honour killing: Man kills sister for marrying sixth time

SARGODHA: A man allegedly killed his sister for ‘honour’ after she married for the sixth time.

The police had launched an investigation into the alleged murder of 30-year-old Nighat Parveen after her sixth husband Waseem Amjad filed a complaint with the police on August 17 that his wife had been kidnapped.

When the police grilled the victim’s parents, they were told that she had gone to Islamabad with her friends. Later, the police started questioning Parveen’s 22-year-old brother Abdullah Hashim who later confessed to kill his sister. Abdullah told the police that his sister had become a source of disgrace for his family for the past eight years. He told that the people of his village had also started questioning the family’s honour due to Parveen’s character. The police claimed that Abdullah told that when Parveen returned to her parents’ home after tying the knot for the sixth time, he shut her inside a room and allegedly shot her dead. The police arrested the accused and recovered the weapon used for the crime. The police have registered a case and started further investigation.