Children less than 5 years need not wear mask: WHO

GENEVA: World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued safety corona guidelines for children.
According to WHO the children less than 5 years of age do not need to wear mask, the children who are 6 to 12 years of age should wear mask and the children who are above 12 years should follow complete guidelines like elders.
Corona guidelines should be followed while playing and distance of 1 meter should be maintained. Limited number of children should play together.
Children should be motivated to wash hands and hand washing facility should be provided to them.