SC moved for judicial commission on motorway rape incident

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was requested on Saturday to order a judicial inquiry/commission of the tragic and horrific incident of gang rape of a woman in presence of her children on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway on September 09 that has shocked the entire nation and triggered countrywide outrage.

Advocates Mehraj Tareen and Shaista Tabussum Sultanpuri of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) have filed a joint petition in the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution

Filed through Advocate Jehnagir Jadoon, the petitioners have made the Federation through Secretary Interior, Inspector General of Police Punjab, Inspector General of Motorway Police, Islamabad and Muhammad Umar Shaikh CCPO Lahore, as respondents.

They prayed the apex court to order a judicial inquiry/commission on the said tragic incident under the supervision of a sitting judge of the apex court. The petitioners further prayed that the respondents may be directed to probe the incident effectively and bring the culprit to justice, besides giving complete plan for the protection of citizen on motorways and highways across the country. Similarly, they prayed that the responsibility may be fixed for such incident due inaction of the respondents while the victim family and other women at risk may be provided security and protection as per mandate of the Constitution and law. The petitioners further prayed that the CCPO Lahore may be declared unfit to hold any such post in police services of Pakistan.