Four die in Karachi fire

KARACHI: At least four people were killed and seven injured after a fire broke out in a three-storey building in Karachi’s Hijrat Colony area on Saturday.According to rescue sources five people including two women and a child were evacuated from the building. One person who jumped from the building to save his life was severely injured and was shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. The injured are being treated at the Civil Hospital, police said. A policeman named Tauqeer is also among the injured. His wife and one-and-a-half year old daughter were among those who died in the fire, police added.

According to the fire brigade officials there is also a hotel on the ground floor of the building but the fire broke out in the cushion factory located on the first floor which then spread to the entire building.

Residents of the locality said that 24 people comprising four families were living inside the building when it caught fire. The fire has been contained and the cooling process is underway, officials added.