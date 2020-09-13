Azmate Sahaba rally staged in Karachi

KARACHI: The Ahl-e-Sunnat parties staged a massive 'Tahaffuz-e-Namoose Risalat and Azmate Sahaba wa Ahlebayt' march under the leadership of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, here on Saturday. A large number of devotees attended the rally.

The march started from Mazar-e-Quaid under the leadership of Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman with a large number of devotees. It marched on MA Jinnah Road and concluded at the Tibet Center. Other prominent polito-religious and Ulema who attended the rally included Allama Shah Abdul Haq Qadri, Allama Kokab Noorani Okaarvi, Haji Hanif Tayyab, Sarwat Ejaz Qadri, Bilal Saleem Qadri, Allama Liaquat Azhari, Mufti Jan Naeemi, Mufti Abid Mubarak, Allama Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Muhammad Ali Shah, Allama Razi Hussaini, Mufti Rafi Rehman, Rehan Amjadi, renowned religious and social figure Haji Rafiq Pardesi and Rafiq Suleiman from the business community were also in attendance. Addressing the rally, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said that the march was not against any particular sect but against an action that has hurt the religious sentiments of the majority people of the country, terming it the biggest terrorism. Pointing at the crowd, he said, “these are all peaceful citizens, if they are cornered they too can also turn to negative activities.” He said that ‘Sahaba’ and ‘Ahle Bayt’ are most revered for us.