Civil society protests Motorway rape incident

ISLAMABAD. A large number of civil society members, particularly women, Saturday gathered outside the National Press Club (NPC) to protest the motorway gang rape.

Lawyers, doctors, students, government and private employees, politicians, human right activists, and members of social welfare organizations participated in the demonstration.

PPP leaders Nayyar Bukhari and Robina Khalid were prominent among the participants.

A heavy contingent of police was around to avoid any untoward incident.

The speakers said the government had completely failed to protect the life and honour of citizens. They said keeping citizens, particularly women and children, safe from all kinds of crimes was one of the top priorities of law enforcement agencies, but unfortunately, the government failed to ensure its writ.

They said crime ratio was surging and criminals were roaming about the streets.

Nayyar Bukhari strongly condemned the gang rape on the motorway and said the government had literally failed to provide protection to citizens and called for immediate arrest of criminals.

Robina Khalid said safe travel for women must be ensured.

Several other female protesters said the government should ensure its writ on the streets.

They said trials, especially of heinous crimes like rape and gang rape, must be expedited. They also condemned the remarks of CCPO Lahore Umer Sheikh.