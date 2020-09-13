Bahrain’s Jewish community hails kingdom’s historic deal with Israel

ISLAMABAD: Bahrain’s Jewish community has welcomed what it said was the kingdom’s historic and unexpected normalisation agreement with Israel announced a day earlier.

“This is a historic moment that we have never expected to see in our lifetime,” the head of Bahrain’s Jewish community, Ebrahim Dahood Nonoo, said in a statement. The statement thanked Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Salman al-Khalifa, “for having the foresight to go ahead with this decision and his belief in co-existence and his faith and ability to break down the barriers that restrict cohabitation,” the statement said. “We look forward to a prosperous relationship benefiting both countries.”

Bahrain has long been tolerant of all religions, but for a long time, there was no public Jewish life in the kingdom, until recently. According to Israeli media Jews, mostly of Iraqi origin, have been living in Bahrain since the 1880s, which is why the country claims to be home to the Gulf’s only indigenous Jewish community.

For the last decade there has been an active congregation in Dubai, but it consists exclusively of expatriates. In the early 1900s, the Bahrain Jewish community established a relatively large cemetery, which is still in use today. In its heyday, the community numbered some 1,500 members. But in 1947, in the wake of the United Nations resolution proposing the creation of a Jewish state in Mandate Palestine, its synagogue was ransacked — though nobody was killed — and the community started to dwindle.

The synagogue was renovated in the late 1990s, but today there are only some 34 Jews left in Bahrain. Despite its small number, the community punches above its weight in terms of societal standing, with one member serving in Bahrain’s parliament, and another who served as the kingdom’s ambassador in Washington from 2008 to 2013.

The UAE’s small Jewish community welcomed its country’s agreement with Israel last month, praising the Arab Gulf state for its pluralism and religious tolerance, and calling for Israelis to visit and invest in the country.

In the meanwhile, a day after the announcement that Bahrain is establishing full diplomatic relations with Israel, a senior Foreign Ministry official said Saturday that Jerusalem would work to establish an embassy in Manama soon. “We will work to open an embassy in Bahrain as soon as possible,” the unnamed official told several Hebrew-language media outlets.

The two country’s foreign ministers, Israel’s Gabi Ashkenazi and Bahrain’s Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, spoke on the phone Saturday, exchanged congratulations on the deal and discussed the importance of pushing relations forward in various fields and in support of common interests.

The call was the first at this level to be publicly acknowledged, with details tweeted by Bahrain. Al Zayani is set to sign a “Declaration of Peace” alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday, formalising the two countries’ establishment of normalised diplomatic relations, after the breakthrough was announced by US President Donald Trump on Friday.