Staff of Mansehra hospital protests FIR against MS

MANSEHRA: Doctors, paramedics and other employees of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital on Saturday wore black armbands during duty time to protest against what they said was registration of a fake FIR against the medical superintendent of the facility.

“A mafia is behind a malicious campaign against this only tertiary health care facility and its MS who has been booked under the charge of water theft,” Dr Yasir Khan, the president of the grand health alliance, told a presser at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital here on Saturday. Flanked by the other office-bearers of the alliance, he said the tehsil municipal administration’s revenue officer in connivance with police booked Dr Shahzada Ali Khan, a grade-19 officer, accusing him of having an illegal water connection from the central pipeline.

“The residence where TMA employees entered without any lawful authority is owned by Mohammad Fareed Khan, the father of Dr Shahzad, but the tehsil officer revenue with a malafide intentions got registered an FIR against the MS and also mentioned the name of the hospital in the false FIR,” said Dr Yasir. He said that they had moved with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary’s office to probe and take to justice those involved in the conspiracy within the next three days, otherwise they would go on strike for an indefinite period. Also in the day, Dr Shahzad also got a pre-arrest bail from additional sessions judge Arshad Ahmad Khan.