Steps on to promote rural enterprises

FAISALABAD: Punjab Agriculture Planning Additional Secretary Rao Atif Raza has said that the provincial government is investing Rs 1.263 billion on promoting rural enterprises in agriculture development.

He said this while speaking at the Syndicate Hall of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad during a stakeholders meeting. The meeting was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanvir.

Rao Atif Raza said the provincial government was mapping out strategies to arrest the cost of production and poverty by encouraging rural enterprises for agricultural development.

He stressed the need to make an analysis of the small implements that could be exported to other countries.