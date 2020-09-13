IGP asks cops to promote modern policing

TIMERGARA: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Saturday directed the police officials to ensure the safety of lives and properties of people.

Chairing a meeting of police officials at Chakdarra fishing hut, he officials to ensure self-respect of the complainants at police stations and take measures for dispensing justice to the public at their doorsteps, and also to promote modern policing.

The IGP also directed police officials to provide security to polio workers as he said the war against polio was a national cause and provision of security to polio teams was their prime responsibility. Regional Police Officer Malakand division Ijaz Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdur Rashid, DPO Swat Qasim Ali Khan, DPO Bajaur Shahzada Kaukab Farooq, DPO Upper Dir Tariq Iqbal, Superintendent of Police (SP)-investigation Lower Dir Waqar Khan and others were also present.

The IGP was given a briefing on terrorism and law and order situation in Malakand division and the DPOs informed him about their performance. Dr Sanaullah Abbasi reviewed the performance of police officials. Dr Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated the role of Malakand police in the war against terrorism and expressed the determination that police would never compromise on security of public.