‘Flawless’ 102-carat diamond may become most expensive jewel

HONG KONG: An exceptionally rare 102.39-carat diamond may become one of the most expensive stones ever to sell at auction when it goes under the hammer in Hong Kong next month, foreign media reported. Although auction house Sotheby's declined to provide a pre-sale estimate, diamonds of similar size and quality have previously attracted bids between $12 million to more than $30 million. Cut from a 271-carat rough diamond discovered in 2018 in Ontario, Canada, the oval stone has achieved top rankings in each of the "four Cs" -- cut, color, clarity and carat weight -- by which a diamond is judged, the auction house said. It has been classified as "D color," the highest grading for a white diamond, and is considered to be internally and externally "flawless," placing it among the world's most chemically pure, transparent and symmetrical diamonds. It also belongs to a rare subgroup of diamonds that contain little to no nitrogen

Only seven D color flawless (or internally flawless) diamonds weighing more than 100 carats have ever appeared at auction before, according to Sotheby's.

Of these, the most expensive was a rectangular 163.41-carat diamond, which sold for $33.7 million at Christie's in Geneva, while the most paid for an oval variety stands at $30.8 million in 2013. If the diamond going under the hammer in Hong Kong next month attracts the same per-carat price as this latter sale, it would sell for over $26 million.

Unusually, the rare oval diamond is being offered without a reserve, meaning that it will be sold regardless of the size of the highest bid. Bidding will open online from September 15, with the sale concluding at a live auction in Hong Kong on October 5.